Agnibaan rocket launch a momentous occasion for India’s space sector: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 30:  Calling the Agnibaan rocket mission, by IIT Madras startup Agnikul a remarkable feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is a “momentous occasion for India’s space sector”.

Powered by liquid oxygen/kerosene, Agnibaan is a two-stage rocket that can carry up to 300 kg to a height of 700 km.

“A remarkable feat which will make the entire nation proud!” PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X.com.

“The successful launch of Agnibaan rocket powered by the world’s first single-piece 3D printed, semi-cryogenic engine is a momentous occasion for India’s space sector”.

The launch is also “a testament to the remarkable ingenuity of our Yuva Shakti”, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also extended “best wishes to the Agnikul Cosmos team for their future endeavours”.

The indigenously designed and manufactured Agnibaan-SOrTeD (SubOrbital Technological Demonstrator) lifted off from India’s first privately developed launchpad called ‘Dhanush’ at 7.15 a.m. today.

The launch pad, established by Agnikul at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, is located inside ISRO’s rocket port in Sriharikota.

The maiden test flight from the private rocket maker will demonstrate the in-house and homegrown technologies, gather crucial flight data, and ensure the optimal functioning of systems for its orbital launch vehicle the ‘Agnibaan’ by the end of 2025.

–IANS

 

