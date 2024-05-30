Remal: State govt sanctions Rs 19.85 cr for relief work

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: The state government has disbursed a total of Rs 19.85 crore to the deputy commissioners of all the districts to provide immediate relief to those affected by tropical cyclone Remal.

Heavy rain and wind triggered by cyclone Remal led to the loss of one life in East Jaintia Hills, injured five individual and affected a total population of 5,169, with 271 villages and 903 damaged houses, Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla said on Wednesday.

He also informed that Eastern West Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills were the two worst affected districts in terms of population hit and damage to property.

He maintained that these estimates are as per the reports received at 11 am on Wednesday.

Talking about the total financial loss incurred, he said it is being assessed.

Giving out the details district-wise, he said, “In Eastern West Khasi Hills, 1,243 people were affected in seven villages and three houses were damaged. Infrastructure affected included damage to electric poles and roads. Restoration is under process.”

He said that in West Garo Hills, 761 people were affected in 72 villages. A total of 76 houses were damaged, including five public properties, four schools, one farm, and one building, among others.

The minister informed that in North Garo Hills and South Garo Hills, public roads and electric lines were affected as several trees were uprooted.

He also informed that in South West Garo Hills, there is no electricity since May 26 and the department is on job to restore power.

In West Jaintia Hills, trees were uprooted, landslide occurred in few places and a house was damaged in East Jaintia Hills under Wapung C&RD where one person lost his life.

He also informed that the ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased will be provided as per the norm. He however did not disclose the amount of ex-gratia to be paid to the family of the deceased.