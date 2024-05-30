First woman DGP of Meghalaya holds Open House to address public grievances

Shillong, May 30: In an effort to strengthen ties between the public and law enforcement, Idashisha Nongrang, the first woman Director General of Police (DGP) in Meghalaya, launchedan open house initiative on May 30th.

This weekly event, set to occur every Thursday, invites citizens to voice their concerns directly to the DGP.

Participants are required to register at the police headquarters between 9:00 am and 11:45 am, with meetings scheduled from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The inaugural session saw 43 individuals from various parts of the state in attendance, signaling an encouraging start to this initiative.