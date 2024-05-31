All govt, govt-aided college must affiliate with state-run varsity

SHILLONG, May 30: In a move that could dent the prestige of the centrally-run North-Eastern Hill University, the state government on Thursday made it clear that all government and government-aided colleges in the state will have to compulsorily seek affiliation with the Williamson Sangma State University.

Informing this here on Thursday, Commissioner and Secretary of Education, Syed Md A Razi said, “Once we get the 2(F) notification from the University Grants Commission, we will start the affiliation process for colleges. These colleges which are affiliated with NEHU will shift to the Captain Williamson Sangma State University,” he said.

The 2(F) notification means that the UGC will accommodate the state-run university in the list of varsities recognised by it.

Razi also informed that the Education department is taking steps to make the state university fully functional by appointing a vice chancellor, and setting up committees to appoint faculties.

Reiterating that government and government-aided colleges will have to affiliate to the state university, Razi said the private colleges will have a choice to either remain affiliated to NEHU or the state university.

Move draws criticism

However, the decision has not gone down well with pressure groups and political parties expressing stiff opposition to the same.

The KSU questioned if all stakeholders have been consulted before the decision was arrived upon.

The KSU reminded the government of the 2005 incident that led to the demand for a regional administrative office of the MBoSE in Shillong.

The KSU pointed out that 70 per cent of the colleges are in Khasi-Jaintia Hills and it would not be prudent to affiliate these colleges with a university that is situated in another region of the state.

The JSU asked the state government to seek consensus from various college bodies before taking any decisions on affiliation.

“The state government should not impose this affiliation on the colleges,” the JSU said, while maintaining that though it is not opposed to the state university, the union believes that the university is still in its infancy and may face administrative challenges.

“This move could also create inconveniences for colleges located in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills which had 55 of the 74 colleges in the state,” JSU said.

The KHNAM also opposed the state government’s decision to affiliate all government and government-aided colleges with the Captain Williamson Sangma State University in Tura.

KHNAM working president Thomas Passah said this sudden decision has shocked many, especially the student community.

Emphasising the need for broader consultation, he questioned if this was the sole decision of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma or it was arrived upon after due consultations within the state cabinet.