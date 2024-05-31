1 killed, 3 trapped in Sohra landslide

SHILLONG, May 30: One person was killed while three others were believed to be trapped after a major landslide struck their houses at Nongpriang village in Sohra in the wee hours of Thursday.

The persons were identified as Phisar Nongrum (75), Kynmaw Syngai (70), his wife Benti Riahtam (60) and their youngest son Lumlang Riahtam (16).

Sub Divisional Officer of Sohra Civil Division, Saloni Verma said the body of one person has been retrieved so far.

She said a team, comprising the police, State Response Team of the Fire and Emergency Services and State Disaster Response Force, is engaged in the rescue operation.

The team had to walk for two hours, covering 7,000 steps, to reach the village, she said, adding, “As there was no mobile network, it was really difficult to coordinate with the rescue team.”

The members of the team will stay at the village and continue the search on Friday.

Sohra MDC, Titosstarwell Chyne was among the first to visit the site and meet the family members of the four persons.