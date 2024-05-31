Friday, May 31, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

1 killed, 3 trapped in Sohra landslide

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, May 30: One person was killed while three others were believed to be trapped after a major landslide struck their houses at Nongpriang village in Sohra in the wee hours of Thursday.
The persons were identified as Phisar Nongrum (75), Kynmaw Syngai (70), his wife Benti Riahtam (60) and their youngest son Lumlang Riahtam (16).
Sub Divisional Officer of Sohra Civil Division, Saloni Verma said the body of one person has been retrieved so far.
She said a team, comprising the police, State Response Team of the Fire and Emergency Services and State Disaster Response Force, is engaged in the rescue operation.
The team had to walk for two hours, covering 7,000 steps, to reach the village, she said, adding, “As there was no mobile network, it was really difficult to coordinate with the rescue team.”
The members of the team will stay at the village and continue the search on Friday.
Sohra MDC, Titosstarwell Chyne was among the first to visit the site and meet the family members of the four persons.

Previous article
All govt, govt-aided college must affiliate with state-run varsity
Next article
DGP opens police doors to public
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Stolen freedom of June 4, 2024

Editor, It was on March 2, 2023 that celebratory rejoicing filled the streets of Shillong. With all educational institutions...
EDITORIAL

Pakistan as villain

It’s often difficult to decipher the positions taken by Pakistani politicians vis-a-vis bilateral relations. They speak in one...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

When Will the Matriarchs Crow?

By Patricia Mukhim Khasi women have grown up being told that they should not speak over men in any...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

World No Tobacco Day 2024

By Dr. Caleb Harris We have witnessed a lot of action in the past few days, purportedly as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stolen freedom of June 4, 2024

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, It was on March 2, 2023 that celebratory rejoicing...

Pakistan as villain

EDITORIAL 0
It’s often difficult to decipher the positions taken by...

When Will the Matriarchs Crow?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim Khasi women have grown up being told...
Load more

Popular news

Stolen freedom of June 4, 2024

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, It was on March 2, 2023 that celebratory rejoicing...

Pakistan as villain

EDITORIAL 0
It’s often difficult to decipher the positions taken by...

When Will the Matriarchs Crow?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim Khasi women have grown up being told...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img