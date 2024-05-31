Friday, May 31, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam flood scene worsens; 6 deaths reported; nearly 3.5 lakh affected

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, May 31: The flood situation in Assam worsened on Friday with a population of 3,49045 affected while six persons, including two children, lost their lives, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed.

Three flood-related deaths were reported from Cachar district, two in Hailakandi while one death was reported from West Karbi Anglong.

As on Friday evening, 25 revenue circles across 11 districts – Karbi Anglong, Dhemaji, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Hailakandi, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong West and Dima-Hasao – remain affected by the deluge.

Notably, incessant rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal earlier this week had triggered widespread flooding, landslides and disruption of infrastructure in the state.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin issued at 8am on Friday, four rivers – Kopili, Barak, Katakhal and Kushiyara – were flowing above danger level.

In terms of villages affected, a total of 560 villages have been inundated by rising river water. Of them, 192 villages have been submerged in Cachar, 157 villages in Karimganj while 106 villages have been affected in Nagaon.

Agencies such as the SDRF, Police, Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), NDRF, civil defence as well as trained volunteers have been deployed for rescue operations in the affected districts.

As many as 255 persons have been evacuated by boats in Hojai, 152 in Cachar, 90 in Karimganj and 75 persons in Nagaon district on Friday.

A total of 28317 flood-affected people, including 5517 children, are currently housed in 148 relief camps in seven districts.

As far as urban floods are concerned, a population of 9800 in three districts – Kamrup (North Guwahati revenue circle), Cachar (Silchar revenue circle) and Jorhat (Jorhat East revenue circle) have been affected.

Previous article
Robust 8.2 per cent GDP growth is only trailer of things to come: PM Modi
Next article
Sex videos case: Court gives Prajwal Revanna’s custody to SIT till June 6
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

ED files charge sheet against Mumbai builder for duping flat buyers of Rs 400 crore

  Mumbai, May 31:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against a Mumbai realtor who was...
NATIONAL

Sex videos case: Court gives Prajwal Revanna’s custody to SIT till June 6

Bengaluru, May 31: Arrested JD(S) MP and prime accused in the sex videos case, Prajwal Revanna, was produced...
NATIONAL

Robust 8.2 per cent GDP growth is only trailer of things to come: PM Modi

  New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Q4 GDP growth data for...
NATIONAL

Lok Sabha polls set to end with final phase on Saturday, PM Modi among candidates

New Delhi, May 31:  India's democratic exercise, unparalleled in its expanse, vibrancy, and outreach, is set to end...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ED files charge sheet against Mumbai builder for duping flat buyers of Rs 400 crore

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, May 31:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed...

Sex videos case: Court gives Prajwal Revanna’s custody to SIT till June 6

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 31: Arrested JD(S) MP and prime accused...

Robust 8.2 per cent GDP growth is only trailer of things to come: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...
Load more

Popular news

ED files charge sheet against Mumbai builder for duping flat buyers of Rs 400 crore

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, May 31:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed...

Sex videos case: Court gives Prajwal Revanna’s custody to SIT till June 6

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 31: Arrested JD(S) MP and prime accused...

Robust 8.2 per cent GDP growth is only trailer of things to come: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img