Assam flood scene worsens; 6 deaths reported; nearly 3.5 lakh affected

Guwahati, May 31: The flood situation in Assam worsened on Friday with a population of 3,49045 affected while six persons, including two children, lost their lives, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed.

Three flood-related deaths were reported from Cachar district, two in Hailakandi while one death was reported from West Karbi Anglong.

As on Friday evening, 25 revenue circles across 11 districts – Karbi Anglong, Dhemaji, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Hailakandi, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong West and Dima-Hasao – remain affected by the deluge.

Notably, incessant rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal earlier this week had triggered widespread flooding, landslides and disruption of infrastructure in the state.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin issued at 8am on Friday, four rivers – Kopili, Barak, Katakhal and Kushiyara – were flowing above danger level.

In terms of villages affected, a total of 560 villages have been inundated by rising river water. Of them, 192 villages have been submerged in Cachar, 157 villages in Karimganj while 106 villages have been affected in Nagaon.

Agencies such as the SDRF, Police, Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), NDRF, civil defence as well as trained volunteers have been deployed for rescue operations in the affected districts.

As many as 255 persons have been evacuated by boats in Hojai, 152 in Cachar, 90 in Karimganj and 75 persons in Nagaon district on Friday.

A total of 28317 flood-affected people, including 5517 children, are currently housed in 148 relief camps in seven districts.

As far as urban floods are concerned, a population of 9800 in three districts – Kamrup (North Guwahati revenue circle), Cachar (Silchar revenue circle) and Jorhat (Jorhat East revenue circle) have been affected.