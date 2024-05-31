Friday, May 31, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Robust 8.2 per cent GDP growth is only trailer of things to come: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Q4 GDP growth data for 2023-24 shows “robust momentum in our economy, which is poised to further accelerate.”

“Thanks to the hardworking people of our country, 8.2 per cent growth for the year 2023-24 exemplifies that India continues to be the fastest growing major economy globally. As I have said, this is just a trailer of things to come,” PM Modi said.

The high growth rate has been driven by a strong performance of the manufacturing and mining sectors, according to figures released by the Ministry of Statistics on Friday.

The growth has been propelled mainly due to significant growth of 9.9 per cent in the manufacturing sector in 2023-24 over -2.2 per cent in 2022-23 and a growth of 7.1 per cent in 2023-24 in the mining sector up from 1.9 per cent in 2022-23.

The manufacturing sector plays a key role in providing quality jobs to the young graduates passing out of the country’s engineering institutes and colleges.

The government has rolled out incentives to boost the manufacturing of smartphones, electronic goods, drones, and semiconductors to help India emerge as an alternative supply chain to a geo-politically alienated China.

This has also led to an increase in high-value exports.

The government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sharply raised expenditure on large infrastructure projects in the highways, railways, and ports sectors to create more jobs, which has had a multiplier effect in creating more demand for goods and services and spurring growth in the economy.

The ongoing growth momentum indicates the resilience of the Indian economy, based on a strong domestic market that has helped to protect the country from the global slowdown.

India is ranked as the fastest-growing economy in the world, with China struggling to recover after the pandemic and the European countries narrowly escaping a recession.

–IANS

Previous article
Lok Sabha polls set to end with final phase on Saturday, PM Modi among candidates
Next article
Assam flood scene worsens; 6 deaths reported; nearly 3.5 lakh affected
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

ED files charge sheet against Mumbai builder for duping flat buyers of Rs 400 crore

  Mumbai, May 31:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against a Mumbai realtor who was...
NATIONAL

Sex videos case: Court gives Prajwal Revanna’s custody to SIT till June 6

Bengaluru, May 31: Arrested JD(S) MP and prime accused in the sex videos case, Prajwal Revanna, was produced...
NATIONAL

Assam flood scene worsens; 6 deaths reported; nearly 3.5 lakh affected

Guwahati, May 31: The flood situation in Assam worsened on Friday with a population of 3,49045 affected while...
NATIONAL

Lok Sabha polls set to end with final phase on Saturday, PM Modi among candidates

New Delhi, May 31:  India's democratic exercise, unparalleled in its expanse, vibrancy, and outreach, is set to end...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ED files charge sheet against Mumbai builder for duping flat buyers of Rs 400 crore

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, May 31:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed...

Sex videos case: Court gives Prajwal Revanna’s custody to SIT till June 6

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 31: Arrested JD(S) MP and prime accused...

Assam flood scene worsens; 6 deaths reported; nearly 3.5 lakh affected

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 31: The flood situation in Assam worsened...
Load more

Popular news

ED files charge sheet against Mumbai builder for duping flat buyers of Rs 400 crore

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, May 31:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed...

Sex videos case: Court gives Prajwal Revanna’s custody to SIT till June 6

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 31: Arrested JD(S) MP and prime accused...

Assam flood scene worsens; 6 deaths reported; nearly 3.5 lakh affected

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 31: The flood situation in Assam worsened...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img