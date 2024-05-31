Body of one more Sohra landslide victim recovered

Shillong, May 31: The rescue teams from Sohra on Friday located one more body out of the four people who were buried alive by landslide at Nongpriang, a village under Sohra Civil Sub-Division.

Due to the heavy rainfall in the past few days, the massive landslide that flowed from the upper reaches of the village buried two houses in the village on Thursday morning. Among the four dead included three members of a family.

Sub Divisional Officer of Sohra, Saloni Verma on Friday informed that two bodies have been retrieved so far.

The body of Phisar Nongrum (75) who used to live in one of the houses was located on Thursday while the body of Lumlang Riahtam (son) was found on Friday.

Efforts are on to locate Kynmaw Synnai (70) and his wife Denti Riahtam (60).

Rescue teams from Sohra who included police, fire service personnel and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived in the village after trekking down the flight of stairs for around two hours.

The teams had to carry out the rescue operations with their small tools as no machinery could be brought since the village is not connected by road.