EKH dist admin revokes bar on victory procession, rallies on votes counting day

Shillong, May 31: Following pressure from several quarters, East Khasi Hills (EKH) district administration on Friday has decided to revoke its order to bar holding victory procession and rallies on the day of the counting of votes for the Shillong Parliamentary seat on June 4.

The decision was taken following a consultative meeting convened by the Deputy Commissioner, SC Sadhu with the political parties, candidates and representative of the Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong ka Bri Hynniewtrep held at his chamber.

Talking to reporters, Sadhu said that they have decided to relax point number 5 of the order which he had issued with regards to imposition of Section 144 CRPC restricting holding of procession and rallies across East Khasi Hills.

He further informed that the order to allow victory processions and rallies will be issued on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner also informed that they have asked the political parties to give in writing on the route they are planning to take for the rallies and procession.

According to him, he had also asked the political parties to take measures from their side to ensure no untoward incident happens in the procession and rallies.

He said that they have an assurance from their side to ensure their rallies will be peaceful.

“At the same time, we would like to appeal to all people of the district, different political parties and various stakeholders to cooperate with the district administration in terms of maintenance of the law and order. Any untoward incident which will disrupt law and order situation will be dealt with very strongly,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

He said that there will be deployment of Central Armed Parliamentary Forces (CAPF) and State forces in the entire Polo area where counting will be held so as to ensure the whole exercise is being done peacefully.

VPP MLA, Brighstarwell Marbaniang said that the party is happy that the Deputy Commissioner has decided to revoke the earlier order to bar holding of procession and rallies by invoking Section 144 CRPC in the whole district.

NPP leader, Donkupar Dkhar said that they have supported the suggestion that section 144 CRPC should be invoked only in the area where counting of votes will be held.

It may be recalled that Voice of the People Party (VPP) president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit MLA on Wednesday had said the party will hold a victory rally on the day of counting to defy the orders by the district administration.