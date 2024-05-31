Friday, May 31, 2024
NATIONAL

CBI takes over investigation in Mukroh killings case of 2022

By: Agencies

NEW DELHI, May 30: The CBI has taken over investigation into the killing of five Meghalaya residents and one forest guard of Assam 18 months ago at the two states’ disputed border after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by Assam’s forest guards.
The state governments of Meghalaya and Assam had referred the probe to the CBI in February and March, respectively.
The central probe agency has re-registered two FIRs filed by Assam and Meghalaya police after the incident.
The incident had taken place on November 22, 2022 when a truck was allegedly intercepted in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district by a team of the forest department, officials said.
According to Assam police officials, a mob from the Meghalaya side later attacked the forest guards and policemen from the state, which led to firing by the Assam side to control the situation.
Five of the six killed were residents of Meghalaya’s Mukroh village in West Jaintia district and one was a forest guard of Assam.
Assam and Meghalaya have a long-standing dispute in 12 stretches along their borders. The two northeastern states signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in March 2022 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi towards ending the dispute in six of them. (PTI)

