DGP opens police doors to public

SHILLONG, May 30: Director General of Police, Idashisha Nongrang has opened her doors to the public in a bid to foster and strengthen the relationship between the public and the police force.

The open house, scheduled every Thursday, welcomes the public without prior appointments. Individuals can walk in and register themselves from 9:30 am to 11:45 am to meet with the police chief and share their grievances, allowing her to lend an ear and contribute to a better society.

People from all walks of life have appreciated the move. On the first day, 43 individuals registered, some arriving in groups of three.

Dressed casually, the DGP spent 15-20 minutes with each party.

People from various backgrounds brought forth their grievances, some of which will see immediate action. Two groups requested the DGP’s intervention in training city traffic personnel to assist people with disabilities, while another sought a ban on unlicensed bike taxis operating in the city.

Addressing a section of the media later, Nongrang described the experience as “interesting and enlightening” while noting the diverse issues presented.

A delegation reported a positive response from the DGP, indicating forthcoming training programmes, counselling for parents, and the introduction of protocols at the block and district levels. These protocols will determine how cases involving injuries and other matters will be handled.

N. Sengupta, the president of the Meghalaya Parents’ Association for the Disabled, emphasised the need for immediate research on traffic safety for people with disabilities.

“Two groups sought a training capsule especially for the traffic policemen so that they can address the issues for people with disabilities. We will be implementing it immediately,” she said.

Another delegation discussed issues concerning serving policemen and compassionate appointments for members of the families of officers who died while on duty.

“There was one request regarding public nuisance in different parts of the city, which we can address immediately,” Nongrang said.

Some issues were beyond the DGP’s jurisdiction but proper channels for recourse were advised.

“I had a couple of minutes with a few who came to congratulate me. Some who came with issues not in my charter were advised to take them up with the authorities concerned,” he said.

Immediate actions were promised on matters within the DGP’s purview, including addressing public nuisance and facilitating awareness programmes proposed by insurance companies.