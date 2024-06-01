Saturday, June 1, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jack Reynor joins Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas for musical comedy Power Ballad

Irish actor Jack Reynor will once again collaborate with filmmaker John Carney in the upcoming musical comedy Power Ballad, after working together in Sing Street. The film also stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas. Tagged as an “uplifting and music-driven story,” the film follows a wedding singer, a rock star, and the song that comes between them. Details about who will play what are still under wraps, reports variety.com. This marks the fourth collaboration between Reynor and Carney, following the musical comedies Sing Street and Flora and Son, as well as the series Modern Love. Power Ballad is currently filming in Dublin. (IANS)

Previous article
Malaika shares cryptic post amid talk of split with Arjun Kapoor
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

