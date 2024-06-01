Jack Reynor joins Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas for musical comedy Power Ballad

Irish actor Jack Reynor will once again collaborate with filmmaker John Carney in the upcoming musical comedy Power Ballad, after working together in Sing Street. The film also stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas. Tagged as an “uplifting and music-driven story,” the film follows a wedding singer, a rock star, and the song that comes between them. Details about who will play what are still under wraps, reports variety.com. This marks the fourth collaboration between Reynor and Carney, following the musical comedies Sing Street and Flora and Son, as well as the series Modern Love. Power Ballad is currently filming in Dublin. (IANS)