Malaika shares cryptic post amid talk of split with Arjun Kapoor

Amid talk of a breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor, actress Malaika Arora shared a cryptic post on Friday, saying “the greatest treasure on Earth are the people who love and support us”. Taking to Instagram Stories, Malaika shared a quote that read: “The greatest treasure on Earth are the people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced, and each of us has only a few of them.” Earlier in the day, a source close to IANS confirmed that Malaika and Arjun, who started dating in 2018, have split. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other,” the source said. (IANS)