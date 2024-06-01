Amid talk of a breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor, actress Malaika Arora shared a cryptic post on Friday, saying “the greatest treasure on Earth are the people who love and support us”. Taking to Instagram Stories, Malaika shared a quote that read: “The greatest treasure on Earth are the people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced, and each of us has only a few of them.” Earlier in the day, a source close to IANS confirmed that Malaika and Arjun, who started dating in 2018, have split. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other,” the source said. (IANS)
Malaika shares cryptic post amid talk of split with Arjun Kapoor
