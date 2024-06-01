Saturday, June 1, 2024
NATIONAL

NATIONAL NUGGETS

Delhi hospital fire tragedy: Another infant succumbs
New Delhi, May 31: One more infant — around 2 months old — who was rescued after a fire broke out at Baby Care New Born Hospital here in the Vivek Vihar area, succumbed to injuries during treatment on Friday, an official said, adding that the death toll from the tragedy has now risen to seven. “She succumbed to injuries on Friday morning. Further probe in connection with the fire incident is going on,” a senior police officer said without divulging more details on the case. The fire incident happened on May 25. (IANS)

Outlet sells human milk, sealed
Chennai, May 31: A protein powder sales outlet that allegedly sold human milk was sealed by the food safety department officials at Madhavaram here on Friday, a senior official said. The shop owner obtained a licence to sell protein powder but reportedly sold human milk for Rs 500 per 50 ml bottle, the official said. About 50 bottles containing the mother’s milk were confiscated from the shop during a raid initiated on Friday following a complaint to the Central licencing authority last week that human milk was stocked in Madhavaram to be sold. “We have sealed the shop and will initiate action for violations,” the district food safety officer said. This is the first time breast milk was reportedly being sold in Chennai. The shop owner, later told that he has been sourcing mothers’ milk with a service motive. (PTI)

Airport operations halted after bomb threat
Srinagar, May 31: Flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport had to be halted for an hour on Friday after a bomb threat as the authorities took preventive measures, officials said. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Srinagar Airport received a bomb threat on an Air Vistara flight from New Delhi, prompting a response from the authorities, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for the security at the airport, the officials said. They said a threat call was made to the airport around the noon about the flight, which had 178 passengers onboard. Immediately after the flight landed at the airport, it was directed towards an isolation bay and the passengers and the crew were evacuated, they added. A thorough search of the plane was carried out, and bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were also deployed to check any suspicious items. (PTI)

Pune car crash: Cops seek Juvenile Justice Board nod to probe minor
