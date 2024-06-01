Pune car crash: Cops seek Juvenile Justice Board nod to probe minor

Pune, May 31: The Pune police have written to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) seeking permission to probe the minor allegedly involved in the Porsche crash that left two techies dead, amid the new twist involving blood samples, an official said on Friday.

Police claim the 17-year-old was driving the luxury car in an inebriated state when it met with the fatal accident in the city’s Kalyani Nagar area on May 19. He is in an observation home till June 5.

“We have written to the JJ Board and sought their permission to allow us to probe the minor in the case, said Shailesh Balkawade, additional commissioner of police (crime). According to the Juvenile Justice Act, the inquiry of a minor is to be conducted in the presence of parents. The cops would probe the teen amid new developments in the accident case, including the alleged swapping of blood samples at the Sassoon General Hospital in which two doctors have been arrested. (PTI)