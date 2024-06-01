Saturday, June 1, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Pune car crash: Cops seek Juvenile Justice Board nod to probe minor

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Pune, May 31: The Pune police have written to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) seeking permission to probe the minor allegedly involved in the Porsche crash that left two techies dead, amid the new twist involving blood samples, an official said on Friday.
Police claim the 17-year-old was driving the luxury car in an inebriated state when it met with the fatal accident in the city’s Kalyani Nagar area on May 19. He is in an observation home till June 5.
“We have written to the JJ Board and sought their permission to allow us to probe the minor in the case, said Shailesh Balkawade, additional commissioner of police (crime). According to the Juvenile Justice Act, the inquiry of a minor is to be conducted in the presence of parents. The cops would probe the teen amid new developments in the accident case, including the alleged swapping of blood samples at the Sassoon General Hospital in which two doctors have been arrested. (PTI)

Previous article
Prajwal arrested upon return, remanded in police custody
Next article
NATIONAL NUGGETS
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

NY court convicts Trump

Hush money trial: Former US prez found gulity of 34 charges Washington, May 31: Donald Trump has been found...
SPORTS

India aim to get their ducks in a row

New York, May 31: Yashasvi Jaiswal will aim to add his bit to the combination conundrum with a...
SPORTS

India eye redemption as big-ticket cricket touches base in America

New York, May 31: There will be the usual favourites, the mavericks, the chokers and also the unpredictable...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jack Reynor joins Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas for musical comedy Power Ballad

Irish actor Jack Reynor will once again collaborate with filmmaker John Carney in the upcoming musical comedy Power...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NY court convicts Trump

INTERNATIONAL 0
Hush money trial: Former US prez found gulity of...

India aim to get their ducks in a row

SPORTS 0
New York, May 31: Yashasvi Jaiswal will aim to...

India eye redemption as big-ticket cricket touches base in America

SPORTS 0
New York, May 31: There will be the usual...
Load more

Popular news

NY court convicts Trump

INTERNATIONAL 0
Hush money trial: Former US prez found gulity of...

India aim to get their ducks in a row

SPORTS 0
New York, May 31: Yashasvi Jaiswal will aim to...

India eye redemption as big-ticket cricket touches base in America

SPORTS 0
New York, May 31: There will be the usual...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img