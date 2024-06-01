Ryan Reynolds joins Blake Lively for Swift’s second Madrid show

Actor and producer Ryan Reynolds attended superstar friend Taylor Swift’s performance in Madrid, reported People.

Reynolds, 47, joined his wife Blake Lively in the crowd at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to watch the Grammy winner, 34, perform the Eras Tour for a second night in Madrid.

Lively, 36, was seen at Swift’s first Madrid concert. She watched the performance from the floor with her children. The Adeline actress was seen jumping up and down and dancing along as Swift belted out Shake It Off.

During an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna earlier this month, the If star said that he intended to attend Swift’s show in Madrid.

“This will be my first because this last year and a half I’ve been trapped in a non-stop work bubble and it’s a problem,” he lightheartedly told the co-hosts. “I’m getting help, I got help. Intervention is the word they’re using.”

During his appearance, he revealed that his children had already been to “five or six” Eras Tour shows. “They love it, they’re obsessed,” he said on Today. (ANI)