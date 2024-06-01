Saturday, June 1, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ryan Reynolds joins Blake Lively for Swift’s second Madrid show

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Actor and producer Ryan Reynolds attended superstar friend Taylor Swift’s performance in Madrid, reported People.
Reynolds, 47, joined his wife Blake Lively in the crowd at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to watch the Grammy winner, 34, perform the Eras Tour for a second night in Madrid.
Lively, 36, was seen at Swift’s first Madrid concert. She watched the performance from the floor with her children. The Adeline actress was seen jumping up and down and dancing along as Swift belted out Shake It Off.
During an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna earlier this month, the If star said that he intended to attend Swift’s show in Madrid.
“This will be my first because this last year and a half I’ve been trapped in a non-stop work bubble and it’s a problem,” he lightheartedly told the co-hosts. “I’m getting help, I got help. Intervention is the word they’re using.”
During his appearance, he revealed that his children had already been to “five or six” Eras Tour shows. “They love it, they’re obsessed,” he said on Today. (ANI)

Previous article
‘Thrilled my body was responding’: Hugh Jackman on challenges of playing Wolverine
Next article
Malaika shares cryptic post amid talk of split with Arjun Kapoor
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

NY court convicts Trump

Hush money trial: Former US prez found gulity of 34 charges Washington, May 31: Donald Trump has been found...
SPORTS

India aim to get their ducks in a row

New York, May 31: Yashasvi Jaiswal will aim to add his bit to the combination conundrum with a...
SPORTS

India eye redemption as big-ticket cricket touches base in America

New York, May 31: There will be the usual favourites, the mavericks, the chokers and also the unpredictable...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jack Reynor joins Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas for musical comedy Power Ballad

Irish actor Jack Reynor will once again collaborate with filmmaker John Carney in the upcoming musical comedy Power...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NY court convicts Trump

INTERNATIONAL 0
Hush money trial: Former US prez found gulity of...

India aim to get their ducks in a row

SPORTS 0
New York, May 31: Yashasvi Jaiswal will aim to...

India eye redemption as big-ticket cricket touches base in America

SPORTS 0
New York, May 31: There will be the usual...
Load more

Popular news

NY court convicts Trump

INTERNATIONAL 0
Hush money trial: Former US prez found gulity of...

India aim to get their ducks in a row

SPORTS 0
New York, May 31: Yashasvi Jaiswal will aim to...

India eye redemption as big-ticket cricket touches base in America

SPORTS 0
New York, May 31: There will be the usual...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img