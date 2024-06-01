Saturday, June 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

SGH social forestry launches Environment Day celebration with 3 days of activities

By: From Our Correspondent

Baghmara, June 1: With an eye on the upcoming World Environment Day on Jun 5, the office of the Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forestry & Territorial Division, South Garo Hills (SGH) launched the World Environment Day 2024 celebrations with a drawing and painting competition for school children from classes 1 to 7.

The competition was divided into two categories: classes 1-5 and classes 6-7 with the theme this year being ‘Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience.

The event aimed to raise awareness and inspire young minds about the importance of environmental conservation and was held between May 29 – 31.

On the second day of the celebration an essay competition was conducted for older students from various schools. The participants wrote essays on topics related to this year’s theme.

The third day saw a cleaning drive of the A’sim Chiring stream in A’sim Chiring village with saplings being planted near the water body. The event invited village residents and citizens of Baghmara to participate. Although turnout was low, the department staff managed to clean the stream, which is crucial for the village’s water supply. This community effort was aimed at improving the local environment.

There will be as many splits as there are parties in INDIA bloc after results: UP CM
