Sunday, June 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Mushroom poisoning claims 3 minor siblings

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, June 1: Three siblings, all minors, tragically lost their lives in Saphai village in West Jaintia Hills on Saturday after consuming wild mushrooms. The deceased were identified as Wansalan Suchiang (14), Kitlang Suchiang (12), and Riwansaka Suchiang (8) — children of Jumonlang Suchiang and Linus Sumer.
The siblings reportedly consumed the mushrooms on May 28. Riwansaka fell ill and was admitted to Jowai MCH Hospital, where he died on May 30. Wansalan and Kitlang were initially treated at Ialong Civil Hospital before being referred to NEIGRIHMS, on Friday. According to NEIGRIHMS Medical Superintendent, C Daniala, both brothers were declared brought dead upon arrival.
The poisoning has also affected other villagers.
Obar Sutnga, a 70-year-old male from Saphai, was admitted to NEIGRIHMS with severe symptoms including fulminant hepatitis, severe coagulopathy, and pre-renal acute kidney injury (AKI).
Initially conscious but disoriented, Sutnga’s condition deteriorated, leading to his transfer to the Medicine ICU.
Additionally, a 56-year-old female, Ana Suchiang, is undergoing treatment in the Medical ICU for acute liver failure and AKI. A 12-year-old female patient is in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) with acute mushroom poisoning, acute liver failure, acute kidney injury, hepatic encephalopathy stage 2, and dyselectrolytemia.

