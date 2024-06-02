Idashisha’s clan celebrates her appointment as DGP

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, June 1: The Nongrang clan on Sunday celebrated the recent appointment of Idashisha Nongrang as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya with sheer grandeur and pomp.

Idashisha, a 1992-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, recently succeeded Dr. L.R. Bishnoi as the Meghalaya DGP, making her the first Khasi woman to achieve this coveted position.

The Nongrang clan had organised a heartfelt felicitation programme in Umbir, Ri-Bhoi, to celebrate Idashisha’s elevation as the DGP, which was attended by the various clan leaders.

The event commenced and concluded with prayers, seeking divine guidance and wisdom for Idashisha, who is affectionately known as ‘Mem’ by her family.

During the programme, the clan leaders expressed immense pride in Idashisha’s accomplishment, highlighting her selfless dedication and hard work as key factors in reaching this significant milestone.

In her address, Idashisha reflected on her journey, acknowledging the support and encouragement from her family.

She shared that after becoming an IPS officer, her father had hoped she would pursue the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

However, feeling destined to serve in the IPS, she chose to remain in the police force.

“I never anticipated becoming the Director General of Police. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering support of my family and the blessings of God,” she said.

Principal of UCC Higher Secondary School B. Nongrang, while speaking on behalf of Idashisha’s household, expressed gratitude to the clan for organising the felicitation programme.

She emphasised that Idashisha’s achievement is a proud moment not only for the Nongrang clan but also for the entire Khasi tribe and the state of Meghalaya.

During the programme, the clan leaders urged Idashisha to serve with integrity and impartiality, recognising the challenges she will face in her role.

They encouraged her to seek wisdom from God to guide her in eradicating societal evils and serving the people of Meghalaya faithfully.

They also stressed that her success serves as an inspiration to the younger generation of Meghalaya, demonstrating that dedication and perseverance can overcome any obstacles.

As a token of appreciation, the clan presented Idashisha with Ryndia shawls, bouquets of flowers and a memento, celebrating her historic appointment.