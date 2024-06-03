Monday, June 3, 2024
3500 Assam cops set to return home after LS poll duty

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, June 3: Around 3500 personnel from 35 companies of Assam Police Battalion, led by seven commandants, were deployed in the national pool of forces for the Lok Sabha elections in the country.

“This was one of the highest by any state police force. Our personnel were deployed in Chhattisgarh, UP, Bihar and Jharkhand. The force personnel were deployed from March 28, 2024 onwards and are set to return tomorrow onwards,” Assam director general of police G.P Singh informed on Monday.

On behalf of the state police force, the DGP complimented the personnel and leaders engaged in national poll duty for displaying exemplary commitment to duty and holding the Assam Police flag high amidst the sweltering heat of north and central India.

“As a mark of their outstanding display of duty and gratitude, the police headquarters is awarding the DG’s Commendation Certificate to each one of them and welcomes them back after the gruelling tour of duty,” Singh said.

On the other hand, the DGP also paid tribute to Lance Naik Monoj Gogoi of the 5th Assam Police Battalion (APBn) who died in Chhattisgarh due to cerebral malaria, and constable Mintu Ray of 1st APBn who died in Bihar due to drowning.

“We remain committed to support their families in accordance with the government norms and beyond,” the DGP said.

Counting of votes

Meanwhile, Assam is set for the counting of votes on Tuesday, with 52 designated counting centres spread across 50 polling districts. According to sources, a total of 152 counting rooms, equipped with 1,941 counting tables for postal ballots and EVMs, will be operational.

Security has been beefed up for the occasion with the district administration and police forces all set to oversee the management of the counting operations.

Authorities are in touch with the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to ensure uninterrupted power and internet connectivity respectively, especially in parts of the state where communication links have been disrupted amidst incessant rain triggered by the cyclonic storm.

