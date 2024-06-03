Monday, June 3, 2024
spot_img
Business

Adani Group’s market cap back to pre-Hindenburg level with huge stock rallies

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 3: Riding on two big rallies on the Indian indices, the Adani Group has regained its total market capitalisation after it was hit by a short-seller report in late FY23.

 

The market capitalisation of 10 listed Portfolio companies surged by more than Rs 2 lakh crore to surpass Rs 18.5 lakh crore on Monday.

 

The stock of all Adani Group companies advanced on opening bell, with flagship Adani Enterprises gaining over 9 per cent as Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 10 per cent to hit a lifetime high.

 

The shares of Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar and Adani Green Energy also went up.

 

Nirav Sheth, CEO of institutional equities at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, said that the execution (capacity) of the Adani Group has been mind-boggling.

 

“That (infrastructure sector) is where the entire thrust is going to be and where there is capacity to do large-scale construction,” he said.

 

On Friday, Adani Group companies’ stock surged 10 per cent.

 

The Supreme Court earlier this year gave a clean chit to the Adani Group and dismissed all allegations while reposing confidence in SEBI’s powers.

 

The apex court ruled that petitioners could not provide enough material to transfer the Adani-Hindenburg probe to a special investigation team.

 

Despite the setback from the short-seller report in late FY23, the Adani Group has emerged unfazed with its businesses showing solid resilience and turning the ‘setback’ into a comeback.

 

The group is back on an expansion spree and eyeing $90 billion capex over the next decade, according to a Jefferies report. (IANS)

Previous article
Sensex, Nifty at all-time high as Exit Polls predict BJP win
Next article
Byju’s paying employee salaries for May from ‘collections’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

For Priyanka, it’s important to know people coming together for a project are top-notch

Shillong, June 3: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has started working on her next project, 'The Bluff', alongside...
Business

Byju’s paying employee salaries for May from ‘collections’

Shillong, June 3: Embattled edtech company Byju’s was expected to release salaries for the month of May for...
INTERNATIONAL

Suspected Israel airstrike kill ‘several’ people in Syria

Shillong, June 3: An alleged Israeli airstrike has led to the killing of several people in Syria, reports...
News Alert

CAPF’s 92 companies to be deployed in 55 counting centres in Bengal

Shillong, June 3: Counting for the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal will be conducted on Tuesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

For Priyanka, it’s important to know people coming together for a project are top-notch

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 3: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has...

Byju’s paying employee salaries for May from ‘collections’

Business 0
Shillong, June 3: Embattled edtech company Byju’s was expected...

Suspected Israel airstrike kill ‘several’ people in Syria

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 3: An alleged Israeli airstrike has led...
Load more

Popular news

For Priyanka, it’s important to know people coming together for a project are top-notch

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 3: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has...

Byju’s paying employee salaries for May from ‘collections’

Business 0
Shillong, June 3: Embattled edtech company Byju’s was expected...

Suspected Israel airstrike kill ‘several’ people in Syria

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 3: An alleged Israeli airstrike has led...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img