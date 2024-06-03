Monday, June 3, 2024
spot_img
Business

Byju’s paying employee salaries for May from ‘collections’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 3: Embattled edtech company Byju’s was expected to release salaries for the month of May for its employees on Monday, after several delays earlier owing to a severe cash crunch and mounting legal battles.

 

Sources close to the development told IANS that the salaries for May have been processed for employees and “will be credited today”.

 

The salaries this time have been paid from the company’s “collections”, they added.

 

The ability to cover salary expenses from the monthly collections “underscores the positive impact” of recent measures Byju’s has taken to streamline payouts for its staff and improve its financial health.

 

When reached, the edtech company did not immediately comment.

 

Byju’s has been struggling for months to pay salaries on time to its thousands of employees and clear their pending dues.

 

It is yet to pay the remaining salary dues of February and March to thousands of its employees.

 

Now, it has devised a plan to pay salaries on time, for at least the next six months.

 

According to Jiny Thattil, chief technology officer, the outstanding clearances for February and March would be cleared between June 15 and June 30, with the worst-case date being July 8.

 

There will not be disruption to monthly salary credit for the next six months, he told staff.

 

In April, Byju’s began to lay off hundreds of employees amid a business restructuring exercise. (IANS)

Previous article
Adani Group’s market cap back to pre-Hindenburg level with huge stock rallies
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

For Priyanka, it’s important to know people coming together for a project are top-notch

Shillong, June 3: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has started working on her next project, 'The Bluff', alongside...
INTERNATIONAL

Suspected Israel airstrike kill ‘several’ people in Syria

Shillong, June 3: An alleged Israeli airstrike has led to the killing of several people in Syria, reports...
News Alert

CAPF’s 92 companies to be deployed in 55 counting centres in Bengal

Shillong, June 3: Counting for the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal will be conducted on Tuesday...
INTERNATIONAL

NASA-Boeing’s Starliner to make a third attempt to launch crew on June 5

Shillong, June 3: Boeing's Starliner is set to make a third attempt to launch its crew test flight...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

For Priyanka, it’s important to know people coming together for a project are top-notch

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 3: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has...

Suspected Israel airstrike kill ‘several’ people in Syria

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 3: An alleged Israeli airstrike has led...

CAPF’s 92 companies to be deployed in 55 counting centres in Bengal

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 3: Counting for the 42 Lok Sabha...
Load more

Popular news

For Priyanka, it’s important to know people coming together for a project are top-notch

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 3: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has...

Suspected Israel airstrike kill ‘several’ people in Syria

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 3: An alleged Israeli airstrike has led...

CAPF’s 92 companies to be deployed in 55 counting centres in Bengal

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 3: Counting for the 42 Lok Sabha...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img