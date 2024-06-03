Monday, June 3, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNATIONALNews Alert

Bharti Singh opens up on motherhood, says it has made her fit and active

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Mumbai, June 3: Star comedienne Bharti Singh, who is the host of ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’, said that ever since she stepped into motherhood in 2022, it has made her fit and active.

“Motherhood has made me fit. I have become active after becoming a mother,” Bharti told IANS.

She then thanked her mother for everything.

“I do my things by myself. After becoming a mother, I have learned a lot of things. Now that I have made some money, I feel good, but our mothers worked outside and then came back and worked at home. I am what I am because of my mother,” she said.

At home, Bharti loves to cook.

“I love making food, and my husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, loves eating. When you have someone at home who loves to eat, then you will automatically start making good food. We are called Chatora and Chatori at home.”

Bharti shared that she keeps experimenting with new things and follows videos from social media.

“I see reels on who made what, and then I improvise on it, and I have spoiled several things in the kitchen,” Bharti said.

The star standup said that ever since she has become a mother, her bent towards cooking healthy meals has become a priority.

“But ever since I have become a mother, I pay more attention to cooking, as I want my son to eat healthy. If he wants to eat noodles, I would want to make it at home… If my son wants to eat cake and chocolates, I would make it at home,” said Bharti, who got married in 2017.

Bharti makes it a point to make food even if she is busy.

“Even if I am busy, I am still learning to make things at home. I am Punjabi, and this is the first time I have made mango pickles at home,” said Bharti.

‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.

IANS

Previous article
Hyderabad student goes missing in US
Next article
Zerodha faces tech glitch as markets hit record high; users complain
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BJP, allies winning maximum seats in 7 NE states, says Matrize Exit Poll

  New Delhi, June 2:  The BJP-led NDA will win the maximum number of seats in seven of the...
NATIONAL

Congress lauds EC for accepting INDIA bloc’s demands on counting day

New Delhi, June 3:  Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday heaped praise on the Election Commission of...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Election Dept all set for votes counting tomorrow

Shillong, June 3: Election department in Meghalaya  is all set for counting of votes tomorrow. Chief Electoral officer...
NATIONAL

Eight counting centres in J&K, one for Kashmiri migrants in Delhi

  Srinagar, June 3: Election Commission authorities have set up nine centres for the five Lok Sabha constituencies where...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BJP, allies winning maximum seats in 7 NE states, says Matrize Exit Poll

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 2:  The BJP-led NDA will win...

Congress lauds EC for accepting INDIA bloc’s demands on counting day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 3:  Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi...

Meghalaya Election Dept all set for votes counting tomorrow

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 3: Election department in Meghalaya  is all...
Load more

Popular news

BJP, allies winning maximum seats in 7 NE states, says Matrize Exit Poll

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 2:  The BJP-led NDA will win...

Congress lauds EC for accepting INDIA bloc’s demands on counting day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 3:  Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi...

Meghalaya Election Dept all set for votes counting tomorrow

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 3: Election department in Meghalaya  is all...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img