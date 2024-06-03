Hyderabad student goes missing in US

Hyderabad, June 2: A 23-year-old Indian student from Hyderabad has been missing in the US state of California since May 28 and police have sought public help to locate her.

Nitheesha Kandula, a student of California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), was last seen in Los Angeles on May 28.

She was reported missing to Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Southwest Division on May 30, according to a social media post by John Guttierez, Chief of Police, CSUSB.

“California State University, San Bernardino Police along with our partners in LAPD is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nitheesha Kandula to contact us at: (909) 537-5165,” posted the police chief.

The missing person alert describes her as 5 feet 6 inches tall. She weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and black eyes. She may have been driving a 2021 Toyota Corolla.

“If any agency or person has information on the whereabouts of the missing person, please contact the LAPD Southwest Division at 213-485-2582 or the CSUSB Police Department at 909-537-7777,” it added.

This is the latest in a series of such incidents in the US. Last month, a student from Telangana, pursuing a Master’s degree from Concordia University in Wisconsin City, was reported missing.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago had announced that Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi had been incommunicado since May 2.

There is no confirmation if the student from Warangal district was traced.

In April, a student from Hyderabad who had been missing since March 7 was found dead in the US city of Cleveland.

Mohammed Abdul Arfath, who was pursuing a Master’s degree in Information Technology at Cleveland University, Ohio, had not been in touch with the family since March 7 and his family here had received a ransom call.

–IANS