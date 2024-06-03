Monday, June 3, 2024
News Alert

Excise policy case: Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Hyd bizman Arun Pillai's interim bail plea

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, June 3: The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea seeking interim bail filed by Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam in the national capital.

 

The high court had earlier refused to extend the interim bail granted to Pillai.

 

Now, the plea cites medical grounds, and a vacation bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma has scheduled the matter for hearing on June 10.

 

Pillai’s plea seeking interim bail comes after the Supreme Court directed him to approach the high court.

 

In his petition, filed through advocates Nitesh Rana and Deepak Nagar, Pillai has detailed his ‘severe’ lower back pain radiating to his limbs, a condition he has suffered from for the past eight years, which worsened during his incarceration.

 

Pillai’s plea describes the recurrence of pain despite various medications, necessitating prolonged use of painkillers and causing significant side effects.

 

He submitted medical recommendations from both Pratheeksha Ayurvedic Clinic in Kerala and Max Hospital in Delhi. The ayurvedic clinic advised a 21-day ‘Panchakarma Therapy’ followed by 21 days of bed rest, while doctors at Max Hospital suggested an epidural procedure due to the ineffectiveness of his current treatment.

 

The petition stresses the risk of permanent damage to Pillai’s back if proper treatment is not administered promptly, arguing for the necessity of interim bail to undergo the recommended medical procedures.

 

Pillai had received interim bail on December 28, 2023, citing his wife’s medical condition following surgery.

 

In November last year, the court granted two weeks’ interim bail to Pillai, who was arrested on March 6, 2023. (IANS)

