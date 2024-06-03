Monday, June 3, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Taj Express catches fire in Delhi, no injuries reported

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 3: A few coaches of the Taj Express train caught fire in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area on Monday, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

 

According to the fire department, a call regarding the blaze was received at 4:25 p.m.

 

“Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire in coach number D-3, D-4, and a small portion of D-2,” said Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg.

 

“No injuries have been reported. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

 

“On reaching the spot, the police noticed that three coaches of the Express train caught fire — D-2, D-3, and D-4,” said a senior police officer.

 

“These were general coaches. The train was running about 10 hours late, and had left the New Delhi Railway Station for Jhansi at 3 pm. It caught fire between the Okhla and Tuglakabad railway stations,” the officer said.

 

“No one is injured as the passengers moved to the adjoining coaches. However, the coaches have been damaged. Further action is being taken by the Railways,” he added. (IANS)

Previous article
Excise policy case: Delhi HC seeks ED’s response on Hyd bizman Arun Pillai’s interim bail plea
Next article
Adani One, ICICI Bank launch India’s 1st credit cards with airport-linked benefits
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Doordarshan to telecast T20 World Cup matches, Paris Olympics and Paralympics

  New Delhi, June 3: The national broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast the T20 World Cup being organised in the...
NATIONAL

‘Sinister attempt’ made by foreign media to impact Indian elections: Report

New Delhi, June 3: A startling report on "massive foreign interference" in India's just-concluded Lok Sabha elections has...
News Alert

Workshop on child-friendly spaces during emergencies

Guwahati, June 3: A state-level capacity building workshop for district-level teams on child-friendly spaces (CFS) during emergencies got...
NATIONAL

3500 Assam cops set to return home after LS poll duty

Guwahati, June 3: Around 3500 personnel from 35 companies of Assam Police Battalion, led by seven commandants, were...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Doordarshan to telecast T20 World Cup matches, Paris Olympics and Paralympics

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 3: The national broadcaster Doordarshan will...

‘Sinister attempt’ made by foreign media to impact Indian elections: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 3: A startling report on "massive...

Workshop on child-friendly spaces during emergencies

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 3: A state-level capacity building workshop for...
Load more

Popular news

Doordarshan to telecast T20 World Cup matches, Paris Olympics and Paralympics

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 3: The national broadcaster Doordarshan will...

‘Sinister attempt’ made by foreign media to impact Indian elections: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 3: A startling report on "massive...

Workshop on child-friendly spaces during emergencies

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 3: A state-level capacity building workshop for...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img