Monday, June 3, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ set to return for second season

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 3: The multi-starrer period drama streaming series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is set to return with a second season.

The series marked the OTT debut of Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali and told the story of Indian courtesans amid the freedom struggle. It starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sonakshi Sinha.

 

The first season of the series received an immense positive response for its visuals, storytelling, and music.

 

Bhansali expressed his gratitude for the success of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, saying, “I’m blessed by the love and appreciation for ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. It’s been a joy to see the show resonate with audiences worldwide, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix. I’m happy to announce that we’ll be back with season 2.”

 

As per ‘Variety’, this time around, the women of Heeramandi will head to India after the partition and look to settle in the Hindi or Bengali film industry.

 

At Carter Road in Mumbai, a flash mob of 100 dancers adorned in anarkalis (a traditional Indian gown) and anklets danced to a medley of songs from the series. As the audience joined in singing along, the dancers delivered the news about season 2.

 

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India, said: “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has intricately woven magic to bring ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ to life. Watching audiences everywhere fall in love with this series — making it truly their own as a cultural phenomenon — has been hugely energising, and it thrills me to share that we will be back with season 2.”

 

The second season of the series will soon drop on Netflix. (IANS)

Previous article
Raveena Tandon, driver accused of assaulting three people after rash driving incident
Next article
For Priyanka, it’s important to know people coming together for a project are top-notch
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

For Priyanka, it’s important to know people coming together for a project are top-notch

Shillong, June 3: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has started working on her next project, 'The Bluff', alongside...
Business

Byju’s paying employee salaries for May from ‘collections’

Shillong, June 3: Embattled edtech company Byju’s was expected to release salaries for the month of May for...
INTERNATIONAL

Suspected Israel airstrike kill ‘several’ people in Syria

Shillong, June 3: An alleged Israeli airstrike has led to the killing of several people in Syria, reports...
News Alert

CAPF’s 92 companies to be deployed in 55 counting centres in Bengal

Shillong, June 3: Counting for the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal will be conducted on Tuesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

For Priyanka, it’s important to know people coming together for a project are top-notch

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 3: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has...

Byju’s paying employee salaries for May from ‘collections’

Business 0
Shillong, June 3: Embattled edtech company Byju’s was expected...

Suspected Israel airstrike kill ‘several’ people in Syria

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 3: An alleged Israeli airstrike has led...
Load more

Popular news

For Priyanka, it’s important to know people coming together for a project are top-notch

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 3: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has...

Byju’s paying employee salaries for May from ‘collections’

Business 0
Shillong, June 3: Embattled edtech company Byju’s was expected...

Suspected Israel airstrike kill ‘several’ people in Syria

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 3: An alleged Israeli airstrike has led...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img