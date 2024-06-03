Raveena Tandon, driver accused of assaulting three people after rash driving incident

Days after the Pune Porche hit-and-run case, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her driver faced backlash for a rash driving incident in Mumbai.

An alleged video of the actress, who was recently seen in the streaming series Karmma Calling, is circulating on the internet. The video shows a group of locals accusing the actress and her driver of assaulting three women, including an elderly lady.

Raveena can also be seen being attacked by the women in the video. The video shared on X shows the actress requesting the group not to hit her, saying, “Please don’t hit me,” as she defends herself.

According to media reports, the incident occurred at Mumbai’s Carter Road, near Rizvi College. Allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Raveena stepped out of the car after being confronted by some women. Her husband and film distributor, Anil Thadani, was also present at Khar police station.

The video shows locals surrounding Raveena and threatening to call the police.

Raveena, upon noticing the camera, requested not to be recorded. Later, a man named Mohammed identified the alleged victims as his mother, sister, and niece.

However, a new development has emerged in actress Raveena Tandon’s alleged road assault case. A senior police officer clarified that the actress’ car did not touch the women involved, and a verbal altercation ensued when Raveena got out of the car to confront them.

Raj Tilak Roshan, DCP of Zone 9, said: “Raveena was coming home. Her car was taking a reverse. The lady who walked past got mad at her driver and asked him to drive carefully. The car did not touch the lady, but a verbal spat ensued.”

He further stated that Raveena got out of the car and engaged in an argument.

“We don’t have written complaints from either party, so there is no case. No injuries were suffered by anyone,” he added. (IANS)