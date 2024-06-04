Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Politics

BJP wins both LS seats in Arunachal, Union Minister Rijiju wins 4th term

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, June 4: Union Minister and BJP candidate Kiren Rijiju and his party’s sitting MP Tapir Gao won both the Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha seats.

 

In the prestigious Arunachal West seat, Union Minister Rijiju, who secured 2,05,417 votes, defeated state Congress President and party nominee Nabam Tuki by a margin of 1,00,738 votes.

 

 

 

Rijiju (53) was elected from Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency for the fourth terms – 2004, 2014, 2019 and 2024.

 

 

 

Sitting BJP MP Tapir Gao, who got 1,45,581 votes, won the Arunachal East seat by a margin of 30,421 votes against his Congress opponent Bosiram Siram, who is the state Congress Vice President and former union minister.

 

 

 

Gao was elected to the Lok Sabha for the third time. Earlier he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 and 2019.

 

 

 

During the initial vote count, Gao was trailing.

 

 

 

In the Arunachal West parliamentary seat, eight candidates including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju contested the elections while six candidates fought the electoral battle in the Arunachal East seat.

 

 

 

The elections for two Lok Sabha constituencies along with 50 Assembly seats were held in the first phase of elections on April 19 with 133 candidates contesting for 50 of the total 60 Assembly seats and 14 candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats. (IANS)

