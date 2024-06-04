Tuesday, June 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Media persons not allowed inside Ri Bhoi votes votes counting hall

Shillong, June 4: For the first time in the history of Lok Sabha  election vote counting  process in Meghalaya, the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District, Arpit Upadhyaya, did not allow members of the Press to enter the counting hall in Ri Bhoi District, despite having identity cards issued and signed by the District Election Officer, who is also the Deputy Commissioner.

Interestingly, agents of political parties were allowed to enter and receive updates round by round, while members of the press were only permitted to enter the entrance to take photos or videos and were then asked to leave by officials and security personnel.

This unprecedented action during both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the district has caused disappointment among the press fraternity, who were prevented from performing their duties by the order of the Deputy Commissioner.

