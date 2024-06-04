Omar Abdullah concedes defeat to Engineer Rashid in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, June 4: National Conference leader and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday conceded defeat to incarcerated former MLA, Engineer Rashid of the Awami Itihad Party (AIP) in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

After Engineer Rashid consolidated his lead to over 120,000 votes in what was seen as a major upset, Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, said: “I think it is time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in north Kashmir. I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of north Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that is all that matters”.

Meanwhile, in the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, NC candidate, Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is leading with more than 50,000 votes over his PDP rival, Waheed Para while in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, NC’s Mian Altaf Ahmad was ahead of PDP President and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti by over 200,000 votes.

–IANS