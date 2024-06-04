Tuesday, June 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

VPP members begin celebrations in Shillong sensing imminent victory in LS polls

By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, June 4: As the VPP candidate from Shillong Parliamentary Constituency Dr Ricky Syngkon all set to be declared the winner, the members of the regional party have already started celebrations for the party’s first win in Lok Sabha election.

The VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit has said that the party is now going to raise issue of corruption even at the national level. He said that several instances of corruption have been reported here in Meghalaya but agencies like CBI and ED never bother to investigate the same.

Stating that they will replace regional parties in Meghalaya, he added that the MDA leaders should accept the mandate and resign gracefully

Raebareli BJP candidate concedes defeat, apologises to people
Omar Abdullah concedes defeat to Engineer Rashid in J&K’s Baramulla
