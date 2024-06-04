Tuesday, June 4, 2024
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

By: Agencies

Date:

World Athletics unveils new c’ship to decide ‘ultimate’ performers
Monaco, June 3: The international athletics body on Monday launched a new season-ending championship that will offer a record prize money of USD 10 million and pit the world and Olympic champions and Diamond League winners against each other to decide the season’s ultimate performers. The tournament is named the ‘World Athletics Ultimate Championship’ and it aims to reach a broader audience. Track and field sports global governing body World Athletics (WA) called it a “groundbreaking” championship that will “transform the athletics calendar and define which athlete is the best of the best.” The championship, offering the the highest prize money in track and field history, will conclude the 2026 track and field season. Budapest will host the inaugural edition from September 11-13 and the championship will be held every two years. (PTI)

Roy Krishna extends contract with Odisha FC
Bhubaneswar, June 3: Fiji forward Roy Krishna has extended his contract with Super Cup champions Odisha FC for another year, the Indian Super League side announced on Monday. Roy has scored 13 goals in the ISL this season with three assists to his name and struck the winning goal in their 3-2 AFC Cup comeback win against Maziya S & RC in Maldives. “I’m very pleased to extend my stay at Odisha for another year. I’ve had a great season and can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the next one,” Roy said in a statement. “The energy and support I get from our fans on and off the pitch is unparalleled and truly fuels my passion for the game. Playing under coach Sergio Lobera has been a great experience for me. His vision, leadership, and commitment to excel inspire me every day,” he said. (PTI)

Shooter Esha remains in World Cup medal content
Munich, June 3: India’s Ramita Jindal gave a good account of herself but still finished sixth in women’s 10m air rifle, while Esha Singh qualified in sixth place in 25m sports pistol to keep her medal hopes alive in the ISSF World Cup here on Monday. Ramita, who finished second in the Olympic Selection Trials and should be on the flight to the Summer Games in Paris, was the third one to get eliminated in the eight-shooter final. She shot two poor scores — 9.9 and 9.8 — in the finals, paying the price for lapse in concentration. In a battle of teenagers, 17-year-old World Championship silver medallist Huang Yuting (252.7) of China won against 16-year-old Korean Ban Hyojin (252.7) off the last shot by the slimmest of margins. Ramita had earlier made the finals after being placed fourth with a score of 633.0 in the qualification round where Yuting had broken the Qualification World Junior Record with a score of 635.3. The other Indians in the fray Tilottama Sen and Elavenil Valarivan had finished 34th and 53rd respectively in qualification. (PTI)

Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa loses, Carlsen jumps to sole lead
West Indies pushed to limit by plucky PNG
