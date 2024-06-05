Wednesday, June 5, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Manipur CM congratulates newly-elected Congress MPs from state’s 2 LS seats

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Imphal, June 5: A day after the opposition Congress wrested both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur from the ruling BJP and its ally Naga People’s Front (NPF), Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday said that his government would continue to work with the elected representatives towards the growth and development of all sections in the state.

Biren Singh on Wednesday also congratulated the newly-elected Congress Lok Sabha members, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, from Inner Manipur seat, and Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur, from Outer Manipur seat).

In a post on X, the Manipur Chief Minister wrote: “I congratulate Congress candidates Bimol Akoijam and Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur for their respective victories at 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency and 2-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency in the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

“The public has given its mandate, and what truly matters is that we all aspire for the welfare of all the indigenous people of the state. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government will continue to work with the elected representatives towards the growth and development of all sections in the state.”

Biren Singh further said that “we remain firm in our commitment to work towards serving the masses and building a better Manipur for the future generations”.

Angomcha Bimol Akoijam won the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat by defeating BJP candidate and state Education Minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh by a margin of 1,09,801 votes.

In the Outer Manipur Parliamentary seat, Congress’ Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur defeated NPF nominee Kachui Timothy Zimik by a margin of 85,418 votes.

Akoijam is a professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, while Arthur is a former MLA from the Ukhrul Assembly constituency.

Arthur (50) belongs to the Tangkhul-Naga community, while Akoijam (57) belongs to the Meitei community.

Six candidates contested the Inner Manipur seat, while four aspirants were in the fray for the Outer Manipur seat, which is dominated by people belonging to the Naga and Kuki-Zomi tribes.

The polling for two Lok Sabha seats in violence-ravaged Manipur was held in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

–IANS

Previous article
NDA meeting clears the decks for Modi government formation
Next article
Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Kejriwal
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Director Anurag Kashyap admits he’ll never cast ‘actor’ Anurag Kashyap in any project

  Mumbai, June 5:  Anurag Kashyap, who is starring in the upcoming police-villain chase drama 'Bad Cop', has shared...
News Alert

T20 World Cup: Rohit-Virat to open; four seamers, two spinners picked as India elect to bowl against Ireland

New York, June 5: Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli form the opening combination for India as the...
NATIONAL

Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory

New Delhi, June 5: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating...
NATIONAL

Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Kejriwal

  New Delhi, June 5 :  A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Director Anurag Kashyap admits he’ll never cast ‘actor’ Anurag Kashyap in any project

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, June 5:  Anurag Kashyap, who is starring in...

T20 World Cup: Rohit-Virat to open; four seamers, two spinners picked as India elect to bowl against Ireland

News Alert 0
New York, June 5: Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat...

Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 5: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte...
Load more

Popular news

Director Anurag Kashyap admits he’ll never cast ‘actor’ Anurag Kashyap in any project

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, June 5:  Anurag Kashyap, who is starring in...

T20 World Cup: Rohit-Virat to open; four seamers, two spinners picked as India elect to bowl against Ireland

News Alert 0
New York, June 5: Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat...

Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 5: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img