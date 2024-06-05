Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav leave for Delhi in same flight

Patna, June 5: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav left for Delhi on the same flight to attend the meetings of the NDA and INDIA bloc respectively.

After the result of the Lok Sabha elections was declared on Tuesday, a series of meetings started in Delhi.

NDA can stake claim to form the government very soon and a meeting regarding this is being organised in Delhi on Wednesday. Nitish Kumar will also attend the NDA meeting.

On the other hand, a meeting of the India bloc will also be held in Delhi. Tejashwi Yadav will join this meeting.

Both the leaders were seen on one flight of Vistara Airlines. Tejashwi Yadav was sitting just behind Nitish Kumar on the flight. The flight took off from Patna at 10:45 a.m.

Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, NDA won 293 seats while INDIA bloc got 232 seats. BJP emerged as the single largest party in this Lok Sabha with 240 seats.

While interacting with the media persons in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said the LS poll results are encouraging for the RJD.

“Our polling percentage and seats have increased in the Lok Sabha. RJD got more than one crore votes in the state. We contested on real issues like jobs, saving the constitution, and reservation and we have succeeded in it. BJP failed to achieve a majority figure on its own and it has to take the support of other parties. So, BJP is now dependent on them,” Yadav said.

When asked if he is travelling with Nitish Kumar on the same flight, he said: “I don’t know about it.”

After interacting with the media persons, he took the flight to New Delhi.

–IANS