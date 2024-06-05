Wednesday, June 5, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav leave for Delhi in same flight

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Patna, June 5:  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav left for Delhi on the same flight to attend the meetings of the NDA and INDIA bloc respectively.

After the result of the Lok Sabha elections was declared on Tuesday, a series of meetings started in Delhi.

NDA can stake claim to form the government very soon and a meeting regarding this is being organised in Delhi on Wednesday. Nitish Kumar will also attend the NDA meeting.

On the other hand, a meeting of the India bloc will also be held in Delhi. Tejashwi Yadav will join this meeting.

Both the leaders were seen on one flight of Vistara Airlines. Tejashwi Yadav was sitting just behind Nitish Kumar on the flight. The flight took off from Patna at 10:45 a.m.

Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, NDA won 293 seats while INDIA bloc got 232 seats. BJP emerged as the single largest party in this Lok Sabha with 240 seats.

While interacting with the media persons in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said the LS poll results are encouraging for the RJD.

“Our polling percentage and seats have increased in the Lok Sabha. RJD got more than one crore votes in the state. We contested on real issues like jobs, saving the constitution, and reservation and we have succeeded in it. BJP failed to achieve a majority figure on its own and it has to take the support of other parties. So, BJP is now dependent on them,” Yadav said.

When asked if he is travelling with Nitish Kumar on the same flight, he said: “I don’t know about it.”

After interacting with the media persons, he took the flight to New Delhi.

–IANS

Previous article
Sensex jumps over 1,200 points as India VIX crashes 27 pc
Next article
We are in NDA, says Chandrababu Naidu ahead of Delhi meeting
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

TN CM Stalin leaves for New Delhi to attend crucial INDIA bloc meeting

  Chennai, June 5: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who spearheaded a spectacular victory for the DMK-led INDIA bloc in...
Environment

On World Environment Day, PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign

  New Delhi, June 5:  On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched...
Business

What next for investors as stock markets remain volatile

  New Delhi, June 5:  Investors are concerned about the stock markets due to the unexpected outcome of the...
NATIONAL

Narendra Modi’s historic hat-trick: Positioning of India in the world

New Delhi, June 4: When Exit Polls for 2024 Lok Sabha elections were released, many expressed disagreements over...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

TN CM Stalin leaves for New Delhi to attend crucial INDIA bloc meeting

NATIONAL 0
  Chennai, June 5: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who spearheaded...

On World Environment Day, PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign

Environment 0
  New Delhi, June 5:  On the occasion of World...

What next for investors as stock markets remain volatile

Business 0
  New Delhi, June 5:  Investors are concerned about the...
Load more

Popular news

TN CM Stalin leaves for New Delhi to attend crucial INDIA bloc meeting

NATIONAL 0
  Chennai, June 5: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who spearheaded...

On World Environment Day, PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign

Environment 0
  New Delhi, June 5:  On the occasion of World...

What next for investors as stock markets remain volatile

Business 0
  New Delhi, June 5:  Investors are concerned about the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img