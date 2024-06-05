Wednesday, June 5, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNews AlertREGIONAL

Tea produced by small growers fetches record price at GTAC

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, June 5 /–/ In a development that augurs well for the small tea growers in Assam, tea grown by small growers and processed in a bought-leaf factory fetched a record price at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC).

On Wednesday, quality tea grown by small tea growers sold at Rs 436 per kg at GTAC, which is the highest price for a bought-leaf tea garden.

“These teas were made by Rajajuli bought-leaf tea factory in the name of Dharmajuli Teas, sold by Paramount Tea Marketing Pvt Ltd and purchased by M/s Baruah Innovation, Guwahati. This reflects positively on the quality of tea being produced,” Dinesh Bihani, secretary, Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association (GTABA), informed.

“This development not only signifies the recognition of quality teas but also bodes well for small growers who can now anticipate better prices for their green leaves,” Bihani said.

Moreover, a new record in tea prices was set with two lines of Hookhmol CTC tea fetching a record price of Rs 723 per kg during sale number 23 at the auction centre here on Wednesday.

“These lots were sold by J. Thomas and Company, and bought by M/s Arihant Tea Company and Shree Jagdamba Tea Syndicate. The faith in the auction system seems well-placed, given these remarkable prices,’” he said.

The GTABA secretary further said that the transparent nature of the auction system has ensured that such high prices are achievable, which might not be the case in private sales.

“This could lead to a positive cycle where better prices at auction encourage small growers to focus on producing quality green leaves, further enhancing the overall quality and reputation of teas from the region. We are very hopeful to see that GTAC will continue to set new records in the coming months,” he said.

Previous article
Shares of Adani Portfolio companies rebound, led by Adani Green
Next article
Tree plantations mark World Environment Day in Garo Hills
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Director Anurag Kashyap admits he’ll never cast ‘actor’ Anurag Kashyap in any project

  Mumbai, June 5:  Anurag Kashyap, who is starring in the upcoming police-villain chase drama 'Bad Cop', has shared...
News Alert

T20 World Cup: Rohit-Virat to open; four seamers, two spinners picked as India elect to bowl against Ireland

New York, June 5: Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli form the opening combination for India as the...
NATIONAL

Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory

New Delhi, June 5: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating...
NATIONAL

Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Kejriwal

  New Delhi, June 5 :  A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Director Anurag Kashyap admits he’ll never cast ‘actor’ Anurag Kashyap in any project

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, June 5:  Anurag Kashyap, who is starring in...

T20 World Cup: Rohit-Virat to open; four seamers, two spinners picked as India elect to bowl against Ireland

News Alert 0
New York, June 5: Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat...

Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 5: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte...
Load more

Popular news

Director Anurag Kashyap admits he’ll never cast ‘actor’ Anurag Kashyap in any project

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, June 5:  Anurag Kashyap, who is starring in...

T20 World Cup: Rohit-Virat to open; four seamers, two spinners picked as India elect to bowl against Ireland

News Alert 0
New York, June 5: Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat...

Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 5: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img