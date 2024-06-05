Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Business

Shares of Adani Portfolio companies rebound, led by Adani Green

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 5: The shares of Adani Group’s portfolio of companies made a strong comeback on Wednesday, led by Adani Green Energy and Adani Ports, as the stock markets recovered from Tuesday’s losses.

 

Nine of the 10 listed Adani companies ended with gains, led by Adani Green Energy at 11.01 per cent, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone at 8.59 per cent.

 

Ambuja Cements jumped 7.47 per cent and the flagship Adani Enterprises zoomed up 6.02 per cent. While ACC stock went up 5.20 per cent, NDTV jumped 3.26 per cent, and Adani Total Gas climbed 2.67 per cent.

 

The shares of Adani Wilmar climbed 0.77 per cent and Adani Power went up by 0.32 per cent.

 

The combined market valuation of the Adani Group companies stood at over Rs 15,57,765 crore. On Tuesday, the Adani Group companies saw heavy losses as stock markets tanked amid political uncertainty. However, the portfolio gained significantly on Wednesday as investors gained over Rs 12 lakh crore in the market in a single session.

 

On Monday, the Indian indices had gained over Rs 12 lakh crore, or 3.25 per cent as fundamentals, technicals and sentiments turned favourable at the same time. (IANS)

What next for investors as stock markets remain volatile
Tea produced by small growers fetches record price at GTAC
