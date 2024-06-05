Wednesday, June 5, 2024
VPP to hold discussion on support to alliance in Centre: Ricky Syngkon

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, June 5: The VPP’s newly-elected MP from Shillong Parliamentary seat, Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon on Wednesday said that the party will be meeting shortly to decide on the alliance they are going to extend their support in Delhi.

Talking to The Shillong Times, Syngkon said that the party so far is yet to discuss this matter.

He, however,  made it clear that they are not going to compromise on the interest of the State and on the principle and ideology of the party if they decide to support any alliance.

When asked when he is going to Delhi, he said that he has not decided on the date he will visit Delhi.

“But definitely in the coming days,” Syngkon added.

Shillong residents must look after environment :Ampareen Lyngdoh
