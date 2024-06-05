Wednesday, June 5, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Shillong residents must look after environment :Ampareen Lyngdoh

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong. June 5 : East Shillong MLA and a Cabinet Minister  Ampareen Lyngdoh said that it is a futile battle against modernisation and urbanisation.

While speaking during the World Environment Day celebration organised by the Seng Kynthei and Seng Samla of the Laitumkhrah Dorbar Pyllun here on Wednesday, Lyngdoh however stressed that it is important for the people of Shillong city to take care of the issues concerning the environment.

She appealed to the people that they should not disregard the passage of water in their backyard or in-front of their backyard.

According to her, there is an urgent need to protect the streams, rivers and water bodies in the neighbourhood.

The East Shillong local MLA said that there are people who are silently working towards protection of the environment.

Lyngdoh further mentioned that Dorbar Shnong of Nongrimbah who are relentlessly working to ensure that the rubbles flowing to Wah Sahnsniang is substantially reduced.

She also said that people need to act responsibly and not to dump bamboo and carry bags into the drain.

The East Shillong local MLA made a mention about the recent along Veronica and they found that the flood was due to the irresponsible act of some people who dump bamboo and carry bags on the drain which was recently covered by a slap.

“I remember when there was a flood people were quick to blame the government,” Lyngdoh added.

Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) senior environmental engineer, Wanshan Kharkrang said that the United Nations only this year as part of the celebration of World Environment Day realised the importance of making land a priority.

According to him, the theme of this year’s World Environment Day celebration speaks about the need to restore land.

He further mentioned that it is important that people understand the essence and importance of land and the requirement of restoring it since everything thrives around it.

“We may speak of cleaning the air, rivers and water bodies. But all these are pointless if we do not have land,” MPSCB senior environmental engineer said

Stating that land is something which has been taken for granted, he said that unfortunately the priority of the people has shifted and certain important aspects have gone out the window.

Echoing similar concern, one of the Rangbah Shnong of Laitumkhrah Dorbar Pyllun, Andrew said that the environment around us is deteriorating and people care very little about what is going on.

Lauding the efforts of the JIVA team and people like Nicholas Kharkamni who are spreading the message about the need to protect the environment, he said that the efforts of these people is giving the necessary message to the urban population who paid very little attention to the condition of the environment in their day to day life.

The theme of this celebration of the World Environment Day organised by the Seng Kynthei and Seng Samla is “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience”.

