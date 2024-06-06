Big B, Prabhas-starrer sci-fi fantasy Kalki 2898 AD trailer to be unveiled on June 10

With the anticipation running high for the upcoming multi-starrer sci-fi magnum opus, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the makers of the film have now revealed the date of the trailer’s official release.

The trailer of the film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani will be unveiled on June 10, 2024.

On Wednesday, the makers took to their social media and shared the announcement with a poster from the film showing Prabhas’s character standing atop a hill with the futuristic city in the background. The poster reads: “Everything is about to change.”

The makers wrote in the caption: “A new world awaits. #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10.”

The film had its teaser first unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con last year. Bollywood veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s first look from the film was unveiled on his 81st birthday. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

The film, bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, is set for a worldwide release on June 27, 2024. (IANS)