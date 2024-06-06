Thursday, June 6, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Hailey Bieber flaunts baby bump, ready to become a mother

Hailey Bieber, wife of singer Justin Bieber showed off her baby bump at the headquarters of her beauty brand. Her skincare brand posted a carousel of pictures to their Instagram, featuring multiple photos of the pregnant founder, reports People magazine.In a mirror selfie, Bieber, 27, can be seen showing off her belly and chic maternity style. This is the first baby for Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber, 30. The couple announced in May that they are expecting, with a representative that the model was just over six months pregnant. Since the announcement, the couple has posted many snaps of Hailey’s baby bump. (IANS)

Previous article
Big B, Prabhas-starrer sci-fi fantasy Kalki 2898 AD trailer to be unveiled on June 10
