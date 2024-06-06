Friday, June 7, 2024
NATIONAL

CISF constable who ‘slapped & abused’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport suspended

By: Agencies

Date:

Chandigarh, June 6: The CISF constable who “slapped and abused” actress-turned-newly-elected MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday has taken to the CISF Commandant Office for questioning after being placed under suspension.

The constable, Kulvinder Kaur, who has been on duty at the airport for the past two-and-a-half years, in fact, was seen on television channels after the incident, stating that she was upset because of the kind of statements made by Kangana during the farmers’ agitation.

“My mother was also among the protesters when she (Kangana) made these remarks,” Kaur could be heard saying.

“She gave a statement that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement,” Kaur added.

It is learnt the constable was also unhappy because Kangana referred to the protesting farmers as ‘Khalistanis’.

The incident took place when Kangana was travelling to New Delhi to join her colleagues for the meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party scheduled to be held on Friday.

Kangana also posted a video on X to confirm eyewitness reports that she had been “slapped and abused” by Kaur when she was on her way to board a flight from Chandigarh to New Delhi.

Kaur, Kangana confirmed, slapped her at the security checkpoint because she was upset with her earlier remarks on the protests by farmers in Punjab.

Kangana said she was safe and unharmed, but expressed her concern over the “rise of militancy and terrorism in Punjab”.

An independent video shared on X immediately after the incident had shown the commotion that followed.

There was reportedly a minor scuffle before the incident. It followed Kangana’s refusal to hand over her mobile phone for the mandatory security check.

The actress-turned-MP is then said to have pushed aside the security personnel on duty.

Kaur’s brother, Sher Singh, who said he had actively participated in the farmers’ agitation as a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), told a news channel that his sister has been with the CISF for nearly 16 years. Her husband is also with the CISF.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told a news channel that BJP leaders were defaming the farmers.

“In Punjab, the elections were held in the most peaceful manner. If you don’t allow the farmers to go to Delhi and use force against them, it is not justice,” he said.

