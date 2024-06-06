KHADC urged to define roles of Rangbah Shnongs, Dorbar Shnongs

Shillong, June 6: The five conglomeration of the traditional heads outside the municipal areas on Thursday has impressed upon the KHADC that the role of the Rangbah Shnongs and Dorbar Shnongs should be clearly defined in the Meghalaya Building Bye-Laws, 2021 in the issuance of the building permission.

The five conglomeration of the traditional heads include Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Nongthymmai Dorbar Pyllun, Synjuk Nongsynshar Shnong Shilliang Umkhem, Synjuk Nongsynshar Shnong of Pynthorumkhrah, Synshar Nongsynshar Shnong Laitkor and Synjuk Nongsynshar Shnong,Upper Shillong.

Talking to reporters after meeting with the KHADC, Rangbah Shnong of Mawpat, Juda Wahlang said that there is no definition of the role of the Rangbah Shnong or Dorbar Shnong in the issuance of the building permission in the building bye-laws.

He said that they understand that the government has come up with the building bye-laws and has given the authority to the district council to implement it in the areas outside the municipality.

“We would like the council to carry this message to the state government that the role and responsibility of the Rangbah Shnongs and Dorbar Shnongs should be clearly defined in the building bye-laws,” Wahlang said.

Meanwhile, KHADC Deputy CEM, Pynshngain N. Syiem said that the state government has recognised the council as one of the authority to issue the building permission as per the provisions laid down in the Meghalaya Building Bye-Laws, 2021.

He informed that the Dorbar Shnongs wanted there should be clarity in the bye-laws on their role in the issuance of the building permission.

“As of now, there is no mention in the building bye-laws on the role of the Rangbah Shnongs or Dorbar Shnongs in the issuance of the building permission of the council. As a courtesy we have just asked the applicants to get the recommendation and NOC from the concerned Dorbar Shnong,” Syiem said.

The KHADC Deputy CEM said that they have involved the Dorbar Shnong since they wanted to work in close coordination with the traditional institutions.

He further mentioned that there is a clause where the KHADC as the authority can ask the applicants to submit additional documents if needed.

“It is on the basis of this clause we have set this condition that the recommendation and NOC from the Dorbar Shnongs is needed,” Syiem said.

At the same time, the KHADC Deputy CEM said that there are buildings which are already constructed before the building bye-laws were enforced by the council.

“People come to the council for the occupancy certificate. So we have asked the applicants to submit an NOC from the Dorbar Shnong to verify that the building was constructed before the implementation of the building bye-laws,” he added.