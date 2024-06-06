Thursday, June 6, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Eng-Scotland share points as rain play spoilsport

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bridgetown, June 5: The 6th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 between England and Scotland at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown was washed away after rain played a spoilsport on Tuesday.
Scotland won the toss and decided to bat first against the defending champions England. However, they failed to put up a show after rain played a spoilsport. George Munsey (41* runs from 31 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) and Michael Jones (45* runs from 30 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) opened for the Scottish side and showcased a solid performance. Currently, England hold the second place in the Group B standings with just one point. (ANI)

Previous article
Netherlands open campaign with six-wicket win over Nepal
Next article
Winning the World Cup is my only dream: Kuldeep
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPECIAL ARTICLE

Myth of Modi magic stands beaten

By Jagdish Rattanani It is now evident that the people of India have rejected the Modi-ised version of the...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Coalition govt a good signal for our vibrant democracy

2024 Polls outcome may lead to dilution of Modi’s authoritarianism By Girish Linganna The perception of superiority surrounding Narendra Modi...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Regional politics wave on ground zero

Editor, The high voter turnout in the Shillong seat for the Parliamentary elections (73.76 %) was the writing on...
EDITORIAL

VPP arrives; NPP annihilated

After 44 years a regional party - the Voice of Peoples’ Party (VPP) has been able to breach...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Myth of Modi magic stands beaten

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Jagdish Rattanani It is now evident that the people...

Coalition govt a good signal for our vibrant democracy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
2024 Polls outcome may lead to dilution of Modi’s...

Regional politics wave on ground zero

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The high voter turnout in the Shillong seat for...
Load more

Popular news

Myth of Modi magic stands beaten

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Jagdish Rattanani It is now evident that the people...

Coalition govt a good signal for our vibrant democracy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
2024 Polls outcome may lead to dilution of Modi’s...

Regional politics wave on ground zero

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The high voter turnout in the Shillong seat for...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img