Eng-Scotland share points as rain play spoilsport

Bridgetown, June 5: The 6th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 between England and Scotland at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown was washed away after rain played a spoilsport on Tuesday.

Scotland won the toss and decided to bat first against the defending champions England. However, they failed to put up a show after rain played a spoilsport. George Munsey (41* runs from 31 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) and Michael Jones (45* runs from 30 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) opened for the Scottish side and showcased a solid performance. Currently, England hold the second place in the Group B standings with just one point. (ANI)