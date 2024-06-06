Thursday, June 6, 2024
REGIONAL

‘Petrol cheaper in Assam than West Bengal’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma defends hike

By: Agencies

Guwahati, June 6: A day after Lok Sabha poll results were declared, the Assam government hiked taxes on petrol and diesel. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the prices of fuel are cheaper in Assam by at least Rs 7 compared to Opposition-ruled states like West Bengal.

The Assam government has hiked VAT on petrol and diesel and as a result, petrol gets costlier by Rs 1.01 while the price of diesel has been increased by Rs 1.02 in the state since Thursday midnight.

People have expressed their displeasure at fuel stations over the hike in fuel prices. But CM Sarma defended the state government’s decision asserting that the prices are cheaper by a good margin in Assam compared to other states.

The Chief Minister said: “Before the Lok Sabha polls, we made the petrol-diesel prices cheaper by Rs 3 per litre. But due to flooding and other situations in the state, we were forced to increase the prices by only Re 1.”

He asserted that the petrol prices are quite high in West Bengal compared to Assam.

“If anybody compares the petrol prices in Assam and Bengal, one can find that petrol and diesel are cheaper in Assam by more than 7 Rupees,” Sarma said.

–IANS

Chinese visa: Delhi court grants bail to Karti Chidambaram in money laundering case
Becoming PM for 3rd term was uphill task, Narendra Modi did it, says BJP’s Assam ally
