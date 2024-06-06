Thursday, June 6, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Becoming PM for 3rd term was uphill task, Narendra Modi did it, says BJP’s Assam ally

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 6: BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Atul Bora on Thursday said that becoming the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive term was an uphill task and Narendra Modi has achieved success.

Bora also said the NDA performed fairly well in the elections and the alliance has nearly 300 MPs in the Lower House of Parliament.

He told reporters in the national capital, “People have voted to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for a third term. This is a very big thing and PM Modi has done it.”

The AGP has opened its account in the Lok Sabha by registering a win in the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

In the last two general elections — 2014 and 2019, AGP could not win any seat in the state.

In 2014, AGP fought independently, and in 2019 even though the party had an alliance with the BJP, it could not win a seat.

This time, AGP pitted its heavyweight leader and eight-time MLA Phani Bhusan Choudhury in the Barpeta parliamentary constituency. Choudhury defeated the Congress candidate Deep Bayan by a margin of 2,22,351 votes.

The AGP candidate received 8,60,113 votes while his nearest candidate Bayan got 6,37,762 votes.

Bora said, “We are elated to have our party MP this time. The party MP will give his best to meet people’s expectations.”

BJP left two seats — Barpeta and Dhubri for AGP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, the AGP candidate failed to pose a strong fight in the Dhubri LS seat.

–IANS

 

‘Petrol cheaper in Assam than West Bengal’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma defends hike
