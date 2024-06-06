Thursday, June 6, 2024
Tejasswi-Karan’s date begins aloo paranthas and ends with ice cream

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 6:  Actor Karan Kundrra shared what a typical date meal is like with his ladylove and actress Tejasswi Prakash. They have Sundays for “eat whatever you want,” which begins with gorging on piping hot paranthas.

 

“We have Sundays for ‘eat whatever you want to eat’. So, it starts with ‘aloo or gobhi ke paranthe’ and then something else, then pizzas, ice cream at the end,” Karan, who is currently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’, told IANS on the set.

 

Karan and Tejaswwi, who are fondly called “TejRan” by their fans, first met on the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ in 2021. In the Salman Khan-hosted show, the two fell in love and have been together ever since.

 

Instead of being a strict weight-watcher, Karan, who made his acting debut with the television show ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ in 2009, said that he is not much into healthy food.

 

“I am not into healthy food although I should be but I am pretty normal like that,” he said.

 

Being in a profession where he is in front of the camera, doesn’t gaining weight stress him out?

 

“Why do we earn money to have a happy life? That’s it. Food makes you happy. It is as simple as that,” said the actor.

 

Talking about the show, what does he find more daunting – cooking or making people laugh?

 

“I think you cannot undermine any. Actually, what we are doing in the circumstances is exactly what is needed to make people laugh. We don’t have to do anything extra. Just the way we are with pressure cookers, anghithis or even the jalebis, I think, people are going to have a ball,” said Karan of the Colors show. (IANS)

