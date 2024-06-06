Thursday, June 6, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

With giant screen, practice nets T20 World Cup sparks interest in global game of cricket in insular New York

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 6: In this insular metropolis (New York) where a “World Series” is just 30 local teams from two countries battling out in baseball, the T20 World Cup is setting off a spark of awareness of cricket, a game with 2.5 billion fans around the world.

 

 

TV news programmes explain the game using the metaphors of bowlers and pitchers, and sixers and home runs.

 

After 273 years since the first recorded match in America was played here in Manhattan, a large outdoor screen at the World Trade Center shows live the games played at 50 kilometres away at East Meadow stadium and across the West Indies and the US.

 

Nearby at practice nets, coaches and visitors try bowling and batting to get a feel for the sport.

 

Hundreds of New Yorkers and visitors to the World Trade Centre from around the globe are watching the matches and trying to find out more about a sport that seems mysterious, having faded slowly since the 19th century.

 

The crowds are expected to swell to thousands on Sunday for the relay of the India-Pakistan fixture and the other high-interest matches culminating in Barbados on June 29.

 

As the India-Ireland match at East Meadow on Wednesday was playing out on a giant screen for New Yorkers and visitors from around the world, a Japanese man watching the Irish team bat waited impatiently for the Indian side to take the field while trying to decipher the game and wondering why there were no centuries that he had heard of in T20.

 

Jeanne, an India fan from Barbados wearing a team shirt, was there with Yvonne, a shamrock-wearing Irish American New Yorker, for the India-Ireland game at East Meadow on the big screen.

 

“We’re rivals today”, said Gina. With the team from the land of her ancestors coming to play, Yvonne said she took a crash course in cricket from her friend, but added, “I’m having a problem dissociating from baseball”.

 

Yvonne, a lifelong cricket fan who has developed a love for India, was asked if she saw cricket becoming popular.

 

Pointing to her friend, she said, “Yeah, I think it will do well”.

 

Visiting from Ireland, Lee Mitchell who said he hadn’t played cricket since he was nine, tried batting at the nets.

 

Afterwards, he said he was hoping Ireland would give India a drubbing, but the match ended with an eight-wicket win for India.

 

Mitchell said cricket is “not massive in Ireland, but definitely it’s getting bigger”.

 

Leonard Prasad, a New Yorker from Guyana, tried his hand at bowling and batting at the nets and said, “It’s amazing”.

 

He comes from a culture seeped in cricket, but his two children, he said are interested in tennis and golf.

 

“I want to get them interested in cricket”, he said.

 

Prasad said he was going for the Netherlands-South Africa at East Meadows on Saturday with American friends.

 

His brother, he said, had managed to get tickets for Sunday’s India-Pakistan match, the holy grail for cricket lovers.

 

The Port Authority, which operates the World Trade Center sponsored the cricket spectacle.

 

“When we heard about cricket being the second most-watched sport in the world, we wanted to get involved in, offer our platform and our traffic numbers to this sport that really hasn’t been spotlighted domestically,” said Arianna Kane, programme manager for the organisation.

 

“Everyone’s been incredibly excited that we’re showing something that is not very popular here, but we’re bringing the popularity domestically, teaching people who’ve never heard about cricket or don’t understand cricket,” she said.

 

“And then the people that grew up with it in their home countries are excited to see it here because they don’t often get to see it and it’s bringing back childhood memories for everybody,” Kane said.

 

Anderson Economic Group, an economic and business consultancy, has estimated that just the India-Pakistan match is expected to benefit the New York metro region by USD 78 million – USD 46 million in direct benefits and USD 32 million indirectly.

 

AEG said it arrived at the number by taking into account the ticket sales, direct attendee spending from domestic and overseas travellers, new stadium construction investment, and other impacts on the region.

 

“The Cricket World Cup is an unprecedented sporting event for cricket fans in the US and will also attract thousands of global visitors, likely spurring a positive spillover effect on cricket’s resurgence in the US,” said Shay Manawar, a senior AEG analyst. (IANS)

Previous article
Winning the World Cup is my only dream: Kuldeep
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Gujarat: 1500 CCTV cameras to be installed for 15 km Jagannath Rath Yatra

Shillong, June 6: The Jamalpur Jagannath Temple Trust, along with administrative and police authorities in Gujarat, is gearing...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

ED issues fresh summons to actress Rituparna Sengupta in Bengal ration distribution case

Shillong, June 6: The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, issued a fresh summons to the popular actress Rituparna Sengupta...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Farah Khan unspools memories of the cinema where she watched her first film

Shillong, June 6: Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video of the historic Lido cinema hall and expressed how...
Technology

Google buys Cameyo to bring Windows apps to ChromeOS devices

Shillong, June 6: Google has acquired Cameyo, which develops virtualisation tools to run Windows apps on ChromeOS devices,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gujarat: 1500 CCTV cameras to be installed for 15 km Jagannath Rath Yatra

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: The Jamalpur Jagannath Temple Trust, along...

ED issues fresh summons to actress Rituparna Sengupta in Bengal ration distribution case

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 6: The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, issued...

Farah Khan unspools memories of the cinema where she watched her first film

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 6: Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video...
Load more

Popular news

Gujarat: 1500 CCTV cameras to be installed for 15 km Jagannath Rath Yatra

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: The Jamalpur Jagannath Temple Trust, along...

ED issues fresh summons to actress Rituparna Sengupta in Bengal ration distribution case

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 6: The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, issued...

Farah Khan unspools memories of the cinema where she watched her first film

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 6: Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img