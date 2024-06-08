Saturday, June 8, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Conrad’s team attends NDA meeting

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

NEW DELHI, June 7: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, Minister Alexander L Hek and state BJP president Rikman G Momin participated in the NDA meeting at the central hall of Parliament on Friday.
President Droupadi Murmu invited Narendra Modi to form the next government at the Centre after the meeting of the newly elected members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and their party leaders.
During the meeting, Modi’s name was proposed as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party as well as the leader of the Lok Sabha, making him the PM-elect. He is scheduled to take oath in the presence of foreign dignitaries on Sunday.
Joyanta Basumatary of United People’s Party Liberal, Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora, and Indra Hang Subba of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha were part of the delegation from the Northeast which met the President and submitted the letter of support to an NDA government.
Meanwhile, Congress called a meeting of the extended CWC on Saturday to discuss the Lok Sabha results and the future course of action. The meeting, to be chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, will be attended by the newly-elected MP from Tura, Saleng A Sangma, MPCC president Vincent H Pala and Meghalaya CLP leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh.
The party put up its best performance in the past decade, winning 99 of the 328 seats it contested as part of the INDIA bloc. In 2019, its tally was 52, which was not enough to win the official position of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
The party’s tally reached 100 after Vishal Patil, the rebel candidate who won from the Sangli constituency in Maharashtra, extended his support to Congress.
Top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will participate in the deliberations. The party is also hosting a dinner for all its newly-elected MPs on Saturday evening.

Paul calls for stringent laws in state to tackle substance abuse
