Paul calls for stringent laws in state to tackle substance abuse

SHILLONG, June 7: Fighting a losing battle against substance abuse, the state government has admitted that the laws have to be strengthened in order to tighten the noose around the neck of drug traffickers. Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Friday said the Law Department is rigorously working towards this end.

“The discussion is how to tighten the noose against the neck of people violating the laws of the land and engaging in drug trafficking. We have to strengthen our laws and that is why we have decided to solicit the views of the Dorbar Shnong also,” Lyngdoh said.

On convergence with the state police, Lyngdoh said, “The DGP has been attending all the meetings and the Mission Director of DREAM is also the Secretary of Home (Police) department. That itself shows convergence.”