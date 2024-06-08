Saturday, June 8, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Paul calls for stringent laws in state to tackle substance abuse

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 7: Fighting a losing battle against substance abuse, the state government has admitted that the laws have to be strengthened in order to tighten the noose around the neck of drug traffickers. Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Friday said the Law Department is rigorously working towards this end.
“The discussion is how to tighten the noose against the neck of people violating the laws of the land and engaging in drug trafficking. We have to strengthen our laws and that is why we have decided to solicit the views of the Dorbar Shnong also,” Lyngdoh said.
On convergence with the state police, Lyngdoh said, “The DGP has been attending all the meetings and the Mission Director of DREAM is also the Secretary of Home (Police) department. That itself shows convergence.”

HC quashes MePGCL work order
Conrad's team attends NDA meeting
Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Govt should get its act together

Editor, I am writing to express my deep concern and frustration regarding the state of basic infrastructure, particularly the...
EDITORIAL

Meddlesome Assam CM

It is out of character for the Chief Minister of a state to interfere in the voting pattern...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Hidutva Vrs Jaidbynriew politics: Different side of same coin?

By Bhogtoram Mawroh For those who still believe in the propaganda peddled by mainstream media, dubbed ‘Godi Media’ by...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan emerge as critics of PM-Elect

Narendra Modi’s battle with Sangh Parivar shows no signs of easing By Arun Srivastava It was shocking to see incarnation...

